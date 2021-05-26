Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

John Cena has apologised to China for referring to Taiwan as 'a country' during a recent interview with a Taiwanese broadcaster.

While promoting the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 film, the former WWE Superstar told TVBS in Mandarin that: "Taiwan is the first country that can watch F9."

China, however, does not recognise Taiwan as an independent state, instead seeing the island as an integral part of its own territory.

Following his comments, Cena has found himself at the centre of a political storm and took to Chinese social media platform Weibo to apologise.

"I made a mistake, I must say right now. It’s so so so so so so important, I love and respect Chinese people," he told his 600,000 fans on the platform, per The Guardian.

"I’m very sorry for my mistakes. Sorry. Sorry. I’m really sorry. You have to understand that I love and respect China and Chinese people."

You can view his video below:

Cena's apology comes after a very successful weekend for the Fast & Furious franchise.

The latest film, which is yet to even premiere in the United Kingdom or the United States, took in at least £96m ($135.6m) in China alone, making it one of the most successful post-pandemic openings to date.

Cena's apology quickly began to trend on Tuesday, with the Weibo hashtag being viewed over 840,000 times in just a few hours.

He has also caught the attention of the western media and was soon trending on Twitter too. Some are attempting to 'cancel' Cena following his apology, while others are defending him.

News Now - Sport News