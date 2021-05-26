Battlefield 6: When Is The Release Date?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Battlefield 6 is on the way which is bound to create excitement among the fans of EA and DICE’s first-person wartime shooter.

We know that both gaming organisations are working hard to bring the 17th installation of the long-running series onto next-generation consoles for the first time, putting the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X/S systems through their paces with their latest creation.

Renowned for its large-scale multiplayer warfare with numerous vehicles, weaponry and aircraft at the player’s disposal, Battlefield 6 looks set to EA’s largest game yet with signs pointing towards a complete revolutionary gaming experience.

Reports suggest at this stage that Battlefield 6 will provide a modern backdrop that is set 10 years in the future, bringing futuristic technology and ground-breaking warfare to the frontline.

Previous Battlefield releases have seen trailers unveiled around May in line for an October to November full launch date, which would of course put them right up against the new Call of Duty games that tend to be released around the same time.

Significant upgrades to the game engine, graphics, gameplay and more are expected to give Battlefield 6 the “next-gen” experience that EA is pitching to fans of the franchise. Whether they will be able to live up to those words of wisdom, will be unknown until the game is officially unveiled.

Information is still significantly limited at this stage, to which we will update this article once more details emerge.

Release Date

No precise release date has been officially announced, but EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson stated that plans are in place to release the game around the “holiday 2021” period.

Cited by Video Games Chronicle, he said: “DICE is creating our next Battlefield game with never before seen scale,” he said. “The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the teams to deliver a true next-gen vision for the franchise.”

He added: “We have hands-on play tests underway and the team has been getting very positive feedback on the game as we’ve begun to engage our community. The next Battlefield is set to launch in holiday 2021 and we’re excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring.”

