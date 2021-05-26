Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Have Been Revealed
Another week means another crop of challenges as Fortnite reaches week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 6.
Last time out, there was a rather destructive motive towards the quests that were put to players, required to destroy Supply Drops and kick down sandcastles.
This time around, it is vastly different as a lot of the challenges involve contribution, attack, defence and visiting certain places on the map.
Week 11’s Weekly Challenges were leaked by iFireMonkey on Twitter, who traditionally reveals the quests in advance of the game dropping them.
Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know
Here you will find the Challenges for Fortnite Season 6 week 11:
Season 6 Week 11 Challenges
Epic
- Maintain full shields for 1 minute (0/1) - 24000XP
- Use bandages (0/3) - 24000XP
- Play different game modes (0/3) - 24000XP
- Spend gold bars with Deadfire (0/1) - 24000XP
- Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (0/1) - 24000XP
- Place a spirit crystal at the tallet mountain (0/10) - 24000XP
- Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (0/2) - 24000XP
Legendary
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP
- Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP
Release Date
The challenges listed above are scheduled to go live in Fortnite on 27th May 2021 at 3 pm BST. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at the same time.
You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.News Now - Sport News