Fortnite: Season 6 Week 11 Challenges Have Been Revealed

Another week means another crop of challenges as Fortnite reaches week 11 of Chapter 2, Season 6.

Last time out, there was a rather destructive motive towards the quests that were put to players, required to destroy Supply Drops and kick down sandcastles.

This time around, it is vastly different as a lot of the challenges involve contribution, attack, defence and visiting certain places on the map.

Week 11’s Weekly Challenges were leaked by iFireMonkey on Twitter, who traditionally reveals the quests in advance of the game dropping them.

Read more: Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Release Date, Map, Trailer, Battle Pass And Everything You Need To Know

Here you will find the Challenges for Fortnite Season 6 week 11:

Season 6 Week 11 Challenges

Epic

Maintain full shields for 1 minute (0/1) - 24000XP

Use bandages (0/3) - 24000XP

Play different game modes (0/3) - 24000XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire (0/1) - 24000XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters (0/1) - 24000XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallet mountain (0/10) - 24000XP

Visit GHOST and SHADOW ruins (0/2) - 24000XP

Legendary

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/1500) - 35000XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/3000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/4500) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/6000) - 24500XP

Deal damage with dual pistols (0/7500) - 24500XP

Release Date

The challenges listed above are scheduled to go live in Fortnite on 27th May 2021 at 3 pm BST. Weekly challenges will be reset every Thursday at the same time.

