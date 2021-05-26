Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United have a date with European destiny tonight.

It might not be the date they envisioned at the start of the season but, all the same, the Europa League final in Gdansk represents a fantastic opportunity to bag some prestigious silverware.

Despite an indifferent end to their domestic conquest, United go into the clash with Spanish side Villarreal as overwhelming favourites.

While some might argue the counter, a Europa League triumph coupled with second place in the Premier League could be seen as a decent return for the Red Devils as they build towards challenging their 'noisy neighbours'.

They will need to recruit well in the summer and hope that some of their current crop of stars will step up even further in a bid to go one better next season.

One player, however, who can be more than satisfied with his work this season, is midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno has been a revelation since arriving on English shores and shows no signs of slowing down as his first full season draws to a close.

The Portuguese maestro, who is not one to rest on his laurels, will be desperate to put in another magical performance tonight in a bid to guide his side to a trophy.

While it is his on-field performances that have seen the United faithful fall head over heels in love with Bruno, his positive influence in the dressing room is becoming more and more apparent.

That was highlighted yet again by a clip that emerged on social media of a United training session ahead of the Gdansk showpiece.

Alex Telles and Fred are seen playfully messing about when Bruno, standing not far off, turns to them, gestures, and says something that immediately gets them to stop.

Brilliant.

It is more than likely that Bruno demanded they stop horsing around and, such is the respect that he demands, they obliged without question.

Much like Cristiano Ronaldo, Fernandes is the kind of player that expects his teammates to meet him at his level, even if he has to drag them along to do it.

The ability to make those around you better while also shining yourself is a rare quality but Bruno possesses it in heaps.

The United team will be looking to him to snap, crackle and pop tonight and, should he step up to the plate, you can't help but feel that it will be the Manchester side enjoying a proper party.

