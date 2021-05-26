Fury vs Wilder 3: What date is the fight?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With it now being announced that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have to face each other for the third time, many boxing fans are wondering what date the fight will be.

Tyson Fury was all set to fight Anthony Joshua to decide who would become the undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the World and hold all the belts.

However, the boxing authorities have stated that Wilder and Fury have to fight for a third time to decide who claims the WBC belt.

The two drew the first fight and Fury won the second, so he will be hoping he can do the same again so that he can then face Joshua.

What date is Fury v Wilder 3?

The details of this fight have gone from completely unknown, to a lot being revealed to make sure the fight happens as soon as possible.

The fight is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 24 2021 and many boxing fans across the globe will be tuning in to see if Wilder can avenge his defeat from last time out.

It will be a very interesting spectacle as both fighters dealt each other huge blows when they last met at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on February 22, 2020.

With the 'Gypsy King' undefeated against Wilder, there is a lot at stake for both fighters, and Fury was even able to withstand one of Wilder's big punches which would normally knock someone out. Therefore Wilder has to get stronger if he wants to win this fight.

If the third fight in this amazing trilogy is anything like the first two, then boxing fans are in for a great spectacle and everyone is no doubt counting down the days until the two fight again.

