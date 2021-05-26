Euro 2020: What are the Groups?
Euro 2020 is just around the corner and excitement is already starting to rapidly build over an enthralling summer of football.
Typically taking place every four years, the European Championships have been delayed 12 months due to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has seen many leagues around the world playing games behind closed doors to contain the spread.
Nevertheless, the tournament will be taking place from 11th June until 11th July, with both semi-finals and the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London.
The likes of England, Wales and Scotland will be going up against some of the best international outfits across Europe, including reigning champions, Portugal, France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands.
Not only are the sides a danger, but some of the players taking part could be ones to watch during Euro 2020. Harry Kane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Manuel Neuer are some of the big-name players that will likely be taking part this summer, but no doubt there will be some twists and turns along the way.
Here is everything you need to know about the Group Stage for Euro 2020:
Groups
Group A
Turkey
Italy
Wales
Switzerland
Group B
Denmark
Finland
Belgium
Russia
Group C
Ukraine
Netherlands
Austria
North Macedonia
Group D
England
Croatia
Czech Republic
Scotland
Group E
Spain
Poland
Sweden
Slovakia
Group F
Germany
France
Portugal
Hungary
The top two from each group will progress to the Last 16 of the competition, with the best third-placed team out of all the groups also advancing.
Following on from that, it will be a straight knockout to determine who will be the European champions.
