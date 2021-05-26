In 2019 WWE began a dispute with Ric Flair over the trademark of "The Man" used by the company for Becky Lynch.

The 16-time World Champion and the company resolved the issue and from last year, the Irish Superstar was able to use the nickname.

Flair admitted on a pop up show with Conrad Thompson, that he was afraid he'd lose the respect of the WWE locker room because of this, most notably Roman Reigns.

"The Nature Boy" mentioned how he went up to Reigns and discussed the situation, in order for him to not lose Roman's respect. He also noted that he doesn't want to be the guy who shows up at RAW and SmackDown episodes and annoys the locker room.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns,” he said.

"When that whole ‘The Man’ thing went upside down, I had to file the trademark and whatever transpired, it means nothing now.

"I walked right up to him [Reigns] and said ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ You want the kids to look forward to you coming, not here he comes again. Especially when you have a daughter that is at the most elite position she can be in.

"You don’t hear Bob Orton at home, and Bob was a huge star, complaining about anybody. Let bygones be bygones and let it go.”

Flair has since been back on our screens, aligning himself with Lacey Evans in a feud between "The Sassy Southern Belle" and Charlotte.

This rivalry was cut short however, due to Evans getting pregnant and being written off WWE programming.

Charlotte now finds herself back to her heelish ways and competing for the RAW Women's Championship at Hell in a Cell on June 20 against Rhea Ripley. If "The Queen" beats "The Nightmare", she will become a 13-time Women's Champion.

