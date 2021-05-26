Manchester United take on Villarreal in the Europa League final looking to win their first trophy for four years.

Back in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, United beat Ajax in the Europa League final to go alongside their League Cup victory.

It’s been four years of transition since but there’s a feeling this is the start of a new era under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Win the Europa League and the Red Devils will look to kick on next season with a Premier League title challenge with the hope of reaching the latter stages of the Champions League.

To do so, the club will need to strengthen this summer.

But what about their current squad?

Well, ahead of the Europa League final - and ahead of next season - we’ve decided to use Tiermaker to rank their current players from ‘Best Player’ to ‘Sell ASAP’.

Let’s check out our rankings:

Sell ASAP

Phil Jones

Lee Grant

Sergio Romero

Phil Jones played a total of zero minutes this season and has appeared in just two Premier League games in the last two seasons. He’s probably on pretty significant wages, too. He needs to leave this summer.

Meanwhile, reserve goalkeepers Lee Grant and Sergio Romero aren’t needed and should be removed from the payroll.

Not Good Enough

Donny van de Beek

Victor Lindelof

Daniel James

Brandon Williams

Nemanja Matic

Facundo Pellistri

Despite arriving for the part of £35m in the summer, Donny van de Beek has barely been used by Solskjaer this season. There’s clearly a reason for that.

Victor Lindelof simply isn’t good enough to partner Harry Maguire at the back, while Daniel James may have frightening pace but not the ability to be a Man Utd player.

Brandon Williams’ versatility and the fact he’s a local lad has served him well but, again, he’s not title-challenging standard.

Nemanja Matic will turn 33 this summer and is clearly losing his legs.

Facundo Pellistri is still only 19 and spent much of the season on loan to Alaves in La Liga. He’s probably not going to make the first-team at Old Trafford.

Squad Player

David De Gea

Eric Bailly

Alex Telles

Jesse Lingard

Fred

Scott McTominay

Anthony Martial

Axel Tuanzebe

Eden Mengi

This group of players we believe belong in Manchester United’s Premier League squad next season but perhaps aren’t good enough to be starting every week.

David De Gea looks set to spend another season playing behind Dean Henderson as the club’s No.1. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly hasn’t done enough to prove he’s Maguire’s long-term partner.

Alex Telles has had to play second-fiddle to Luke Shaw, who has had a sensational season.

Jesse Lingard seems to be resurrected his career and deserves another chance at the Theatre of Dreams.

Fred and Scott McTominay have formed a midfield pairing during big matches this season but are they good enough to win United the title? We think not.

Anthony Martial’s form has left a lot to be desired this season but he’d be a fantastic option coming off the bench next campaign.

Axel Tuanzebe deserves more time to prove himself as a decent defender, so too does 19-year-old Eden Mengi.

Starting XI

Dean Henderson

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Mason Greenwood

Not stars necessarily but three players who should be starting more games than not next season.

Henderson seems to have nailed down the goalkeeping berth ahead of De Gea.

Wan-Bissaka still has areas of his game he needs to work on but is a solid right-back for the foreseeable future, while Mason Greenwood will be looking to start more games next season.

Star Player

Luke Shaw

Paul Pogba

Harry Maguire

Edinson Cavani

Marcus Rashford

Telles was probably signed to rival Shaw but the former Southampton man has taken his game to a new level this season.

Paul Pogba also appears to have settled down and, for the first time in a while, looks happy at the club.

Maguire isn't the greatest captain in the club’s history but has shown his importance this season. He could just do with a better centre-back alongside him.

Edinson Cavani has proven to be an incredible free transfer signing, with 16 goals in 38 matches in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford has notched 21 goals this season and we reckon he’s set for a big season in 2021/22.

Best Player

Bruno Fernandes

Can there be any arguments here?

Once again, Bruno Fernandes has been United’s standout performer this season. He scored 28 goals in all competitions and will be key to any success.

Final rankings

So for those of you paying attention, we only have nine Man Utd players in the ‘Starting XI’ or above. That means, they need to add another central defender good enough to partner Maguire.

We also think they need a central midfielder who can dictate the play and feature alongside Pogba and Fernandes.

Who are those two players? That's the challenge they face this summer...

