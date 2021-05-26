Mana Iwabuchi: What to expect from Arsenal’s new playmaker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi. The North London club had reportedly been trying to recruit the 28-year-old for some time.

With Iwabuchi finally set to play in the red and white of Arsenal, GiveMeSport Women runs through what fans of the Gunners can expect from the star.

Where has Iwabuchi played so far?

Iwabuchi began playing for Japanese team Nippon TV Beleza when she was just 14-years-old, before moving to Germany to play for Hoffenheim from 2012 to 2014.

Her impressive performances caught the attention of Bayern Munich, one of the powerhouses of women’s football in Germany. Unfortunately for Iwabuchi, she struggled with injuries at the club and decided to return back to Japan in 2017 to make a full recovery.

Once in Japan, Iwabuchi was restored back to full fitness at INAC Kobe Leonessa. In January, she moved back to Europe, making her Women’s Super League debut for Aston Villa.

It was a difficult season for Villa but Iwabuchi was crucial to the club’s survival in the WSL. She appeared 18 times for the side and scored two goals, including a stunning long-range effort against Spurs.

During Iwabuchi’s career so far, she has won the Nadeshiko League three times, Nadeshiko League Cup three times, Empress’s Cup twice, 2. Frauen-Bundesliga once and Frauen-Bundesliga twice.

Has Iwabuchi enjoyed international success?

Iwabuchi has enjoyed some of her greatest success on the international stage. After making her debut for Japan at 16-years-old, the skilful forward has played 74 times and scored 31 goals for her national side.

She was part of the Japanese side which stunned the US in the final of the 2011 World Cup, and which finished as runners-up in 2015. Iwabuchi also has a silver Olympic medal to her name, earned at London 2012.

Other achievements include winning the Asian Games, AFC Women’s Asian Cup, and EAFF Women’s Football Championship twice. It is fair to say Iwabuchi joins Arsenal with a wealth of international experience under her belt.

How will Iwabuchi fit in at Arsenal?

As mentioned, Arsenal have long been after the Japanese playmaker. Iwabuchi nearly joined the North London club both in 2019 and 2020, but the move was blocked by the Japanese FA who wanted their players nearby until the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Arsenal have finally got their hands on Iwabuchi, and the transfer has come at an opportune time. She will be a replacement for midfield maestro Jill Roord, who recently left the club for German side VfL Wolfsburg.

Iwabuchi will be expected to replicate the attacking prowess of Roord and be Arsenal’s creative engine. Those who watched the star play for Aston Villa in the WSL will know this will be little trouble for the forward. She will also be able to slot straight into the Arsenal line-up with ease, having played with Vivianne Miedema, Lisa Evans, Manu Zinsberger and Viki Schnaderbeck at Bayern Munich.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player,” Iwabuchi told Arsenal Media. “I know the club has wanted to sign me for a long time now, so it’s a great honour to be able to play for Arsenal. There are so many amazing players and I can’t wait to get started.”

News Now - Sport News