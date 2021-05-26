Manchester United will be hoping to write another memorable chapter in their illustrious European history tonight.

The Red Devils take on Villarreal in the Europa League final as they bid to get their hands on their first piece of silverware for four years.

While it might not be the showpiece event of the European club season, the Europa League is still an incredibly difficult tournament to winning.

Fortunately, United have some experience in that field having lifted the trophy under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

United cruised to a resounding victory over an exciting Ajax side that night and will be hoping for a similarly comfortable night in Gdansk.

However, they could draw further inspiration from probably their greatest ever European night with tonight's final falling on the same day as that 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich.

1-0 down in the dying stages, United rallied to complete an incredible late turnaround to snatch the trophy from right under the noses of the Bavarian giants.

Images of now manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wheeling away having just poked home have been immortalised in the minds of the Old Trafford faithful.

They are scenes that have been watched countless times over the years and will simply never get old.

However, if you are someone who thinks you have seen everything there is to see from that mythical night in Catalonia, you might want to think again.

On the 22nd anniversary of that United nirvana, rare pitch-side footage has re-emerged of those manic three minutes that saw United crowned champions of Europe.

It's only a few short moments, but they will echo through United history for decades to come.

Sensational.

Now, United's current crop will be hoping to emulate their all-conquering fore-fathers by carving out a slice of European history for themselves.

While it hasn't exactly be a barnstorming season, rounding it off with a bit of silverware could be the perfect boost building into what will be a crucial season next time out.

With United looking to close the gap on their neighbours in the Premier League as well as go deep into the Champions League knockout stages, a win tonight could be just what is needed.

The likes of bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba will be quietly confident of getting the business done while Edinson Cavani will have his eyes set on goals.

It promises to be an epic night in Poland.

