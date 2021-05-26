Watford transfer rumours: Hornets linked with summer move for Bournemouth ace Arnaut Danjuma

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following an extremely impressive 2020/21 campaign which culminated in promotion to the Premier League last month, Watford will now be looking at ways to improve their squad during the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst Ismaila Sarr managed to reach double figures in terms of goals and assists in the Championship, fellow winger Ken Sema only managed to illustrate his talent on a sporadic basis.

During the 41 league games that he featured in last season, the Sweden international found the back of the net on five occasions and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 6.83.

Whereas Sema is more than capable of competing at Championship level, it will be intriguing to see whether he can thrive in the Premier League alongside the likes of Joao Pedro and Sarr.

The Hornets could be about to strengthen their options in Sema's position if recent reports are anything to go by.

According to Sky Sports, Watford are keeping tabs on Arnaut Danjuma's situation at AFC Bournemouth ahead of a potential swoop this summer.

The winger, who is valued at £10.8m on Transfermarkt, enjoyed a fruitful campaign at the Vitality Stadium.

Although he was unable to inspire the Cherries to promotion via the play-offs earlier this month, Danjuma managed to net 17 goals and provide eight assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

With Bournemouth set to be in the Championship for another year, the winger may be tempted by a move to Watford as it will give him the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League.

However, considering that Danjuma's current deal with the Cherries is set to run until 2024, the Hornets may have to pay a sizeable fee in order to secure his services.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a shrewd move by Watford if they are indeed looking to bolster their squad by signing Danjuma this summer.

One of the stand-out performers in the Championship during the previous campaign, the winger averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.21 which was the highest total recorded by a Bournemouth player.

When you consider that Danjuma provided more assists and scored more goals than Sema at this level, he would undoubtedly be an upgrade on the winger.

By splashing the cash on the former Club Brugge ace, Watford could potentially reach new heights next season in relation to their attacking threat which in turn may result in them achieving a relative amount of success in the Premier League.

