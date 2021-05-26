Fury vs Wilder 3: Where is the Fight Taking Place?

It has been announced that Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have to face each other for the third time; many boxing fans will be wondering where the fight is taking place.

The first two fights that these boxers had were great spectacles, with the first being a draw, while the second saw Fury come away with the win.

We all thought the saga between the two was over as Fury was due to face Anthony Joshua with all the heavyweight belts on the line, however the boxing hierarchy have demanded a fight between Fury and Wilder.

It is always a big thing to see where these fights are taking place and it looks like the location has already been decided.

Where will the Fury vs Wilder fight take place?

The venues for the fights between the two in the past have both been held in America, in Los Angeles and in Nevada.

It looks like the third fight will follow suit. Although not confirmed, Fury's team have stated that the fight will take place in Las Vegas, with Allegiant Stadium being the venue reserved for the bout.

Again Deontay Wilder will be on home soil and British boxer Tyson Fury will have most of the crowd against him, however this hasn’t phased him the last two times and you wouldn’t expect it to phase him again.

Las Vegas is always a good venue for boxing and there is no doubt that it will be holding another great fight when the two fight in July 2021.

