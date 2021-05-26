Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has insisted that he doesn't care who he fights next.

Having brushed aside Michael Chandler, it is likely that 'Do Bronx' will face the winner of the trilogy bout between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, which will take place in at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10.

While Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) has been enjoying the fruits of his labour, minds in the Brazilian fighter's camp are already on the highly-anticipated rematch - though there seems to be no preference between McGregor or Poirier.

In fact, as far as Oliveira is concerned, he believes the winner will have no choice but to fight him next.

"I think so. There’s not much they can do [other than that], there’s nowhere to go," Oliveira said to MMA Fighting. "I think that’s the fight to make, so I’ll wait and see what happens.

"I’m enjoying the moment, but I won’t stop training."

Poirier (27-6, 1 NC), of Lafayette, Louisiana, shocked the world when he knocked out 'The Notorious' in the second round at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.

Oliveira has been widely tipped to face the winner of the bout and will most likely be in attendance to assess his potential opponents.

"Man, it’s going to be a great fight," he added.

"Honestly, to me, it doesn’t matter.

"Whoever wins, I know it’s going to be a great fight.

"It makes no difference to me. Let’s wait. Like I said, the world is a Ferris wheel. Let’s see them fight and see who wins."

Oliveira did admit, however, that fighting McGregor brings with it clear financial benefits.

The Irishman was the world's highest paid athlete last year ahead of football players like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Forbes.

He continued: "Anyone that fights Conor [gets] more money in the end, but I’ve never fought in the UFC thinking about money.

"I’ve always thought about fighting and making things happen and I won’t change my head now.

"To me, whoever comes [to fight me], great.

"If Conor comes, everybody knows it’s going to be a great fight and a lot of money coming in.

"If Dustin comes, it’s also a great fight and good money coming in - not as much money, but also good money. It makes no difference to me."

However, he insists he has no preference either way, as he wants to leave behind a legacy that inspires others.

"I don’t because they are both big names, they are both strikers.

"I have to be careful and work on my stand-up.

"They are both good fighters and we’ll fight to make history.

"We know Conor sells way more, Conor brings in more business and all that glamour, but, like I said, I’ve never fought for money.

"I won’t change my humbleness and respect now."

