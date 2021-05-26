Man Utd transfer news: Tom Heaton set to make return this summer

According to the Mirror, Tom Heaton has agreed to join Manchester United upon the expiry of his contract this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Tom Heaton?

Indeed, the 35-year-old will likely join the club as a backup option and the report states that he will provide competition for David De Gea and Dean Henderson amidst their battle for the number one spot.

Sam Johnstone, another former academy graduate, was also linked with a move back to the Theatre of Dreams though it appears Heaton will be the man trusted to act as cover.

Who will Heaton replace at Man United?

As it stands, both Lee Grant and Sergio Romero are out of contract in a few weeks' time, meaning United were looking short on options between the posts ahead of next season.

Is Heaton the right fit for United?

It could be argued that Heaton is the perfect fit for Man United.

After graduating through United's academy, the England international failed to make an appearance for the Red Devils, though he earned his Premier League status later down the line as a Burnley player, before spending two seasons at Aston Villa.

During the 2016/17 Premier League season, Heaton proved himself as one of the division's top goalkeepers with a save percentage of 76.7% and a further ten clean sheets, according to FBRef. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph in 2018, England international Nick Pope spoke of how good a character his former teammate was to have around.

"He's a great character to have around in any environment," he said.

As an experienced, Premier League-proven player who knows the culture around the club, it seems like a shrewd signing for United.

What about David De Gea and Dean Henderson?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be uncertain on who he wants as his first-choice goalkeeper going forward. Indeed, De Gea and Henderson have both been second fiddle on occasions this season, with the latter the latest to warm the bench.

After De Gea was recalled to the starting line-up in the final league games of the season, Sky Sports reported that a string of top European outfits were interested in signing Henderson, including Tottenham, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and AC Milan.

They also stated that United are yet to make their plans for next season and will discuss Henderson's future in the coming weeks. As it stands, things look uncertain for both goalkeepers.

