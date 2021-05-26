West Ham transfer rumours: Irons eye 23-year-old who is familiar with two of their key players

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham are keen on signing Spartak Moscow midfielder Alex Kral in the upcoming transfer window, as reported by Sky Sports.

What's the latest news on Alex Kral?

It is understood that Kral's representatives have spoken with five Premier League clubs, indicating that there is widespread interest in the 23-year-old right now.

West Ham are believed to be one of those teams who have been in contact with Kral's team, suggesting that they could make a move for him this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Kral is currently valued at £8.1m.

What are Kral's stats this season?

Kral featured regularly during the 2020/21 campaign, only missing one league match due to a hip problem.

Despite playing in a holding midfield role, he still managed to rack up five assists in the league, as per WhoScored, - none of his teammates managed more.

The youngster also made 52 interceptions in Russia's top-flight - only Tomas Soucek (62) and Declan Rice (59) bettered this number for West Ham in the Premier League.

Is Kral familiar with any of West Ham's current squad?

Indeed he is.

Prior to moving to Spartak, Kral played for Slavia Prague briefly in 2019, making 30 appearances for the club. During his time there he featured alongside Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal, who have since moved to east London to play under David Moyes at West Ham.

Kral has also met up with the Irons pair on international duty, and the trio have all been called up for this summer's Euros. He has made 16 appearances for Czech Republic to date, netting two goals.

Would West Ham be a good move for Kral?

If he can perform anywhere near the level that Soucek and Coufal have played at this year, then moving to the London Stadium would be perfect for Kral's development.

Soucek has been in phenomenal form in 2020/21, starting all 38 of West Ham's league matches without being substituted once. The towering midfielder scored 10 goals in the Premier League, and has established himself as a crucial player for the Hammers.

Coufal has also shone in the capital. Having joined once the season had begun, he has played every minute in 34 of the 35 league matches that he has been available for. The 28-year-old has provided seven assists in his maiden campaign in England - only Aaron Cresswell (8) has set up more goals for the side.

Moyes has been able to get the best out of Soucek and Coufal all season long, so there has to be confidence that he can do the same with Kral, which would only benefit the player and West Ham in 2021/22.

