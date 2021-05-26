Wolves transfer rumours: Key player expected to depart Molineux this summer

Wolves are expected to sell midfielder Ruben Neves this summer, according to The Athletic.

What's the latest transfer news on Ruben Neves?

It was reported last month that Wolves could be tempted to cash in on the 24-year-old in the next transfer window so that they can look to improve the rest of their squad ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Now, The Athletic seem to have taken things one step further by claiming that Neves is likely to depart Molineux in the coming months.

What are Neves' stats this season?

Neves was a regular in the Wolves team this term, featuring in 36 of their 38 league matches. In those games, he registered five goals and an assist.

The Portuguese international is not afraid of trying his luck, having attempted 67 shots on goal in the Premier League (via WhoScored) - more than any of his teammates.

He also topped Wolves' standings when it came to interceptions as he made 65 across the course of the campaign, while his tally of 33 key passes put him inside the top four in this category for the side, demonstrating that he is a well-rounded modern-day midfielder.

How much are Wolves seeking for Neves?

The Midlands-based club signed Neves as a 20-year-old from Porto in 2017 for £16.11m. His value has significantly increased since then, and it is understood that Wolves will now listen to offers in the region of £35m for him.

If they can get this amount, they would be set to earn a profit of almost £19m on the player.

Are Wolves at risk of short-changing themselves?

This might seem a strange question given that the club could be set to get more than double what they paid for Neves this summer. However, when looking into things more closely, perhaps Wolves should actually be asking for more money before parting ways with Neves.

According to Transfermarkt, Neves is currently worth £45m - that's £10m more than Wolves are reportedly asking for.

His importance to the team then has to be factored in. Neves has played in 109 of Wolves' 114 top-flight matches since the side returned to the Premier League in 2018. If he were to leave, he would leave behind a big hole in the centre of midfield.

Furthermore, Neves only turned 24 in March. While he has done very well for Wolves since moving to England, it seems that his peak years are still probably ahead of him.

Taking all these elements into consideration, it appears that getting Neves for £35m would be a bargain deal for any club, and it would be a missed opportunity for Wolves to get the transfer fee that they truly deserve for such a talented player.

