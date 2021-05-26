Formula 1 2021 schedule: Full season calendar and race results
Formula 1 2021 is the longest scheduled season in the sport's history and could be one to remember for a long time with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going head-to-head for the Drivers' title.
Hamilton is hunting down a record eighth world crown whilst Verstappen is chasing his very first and that clash between experience and youth is going to prove fascinating for the duration of the season.
The campaign, hopefully, won't fall foul of too many pandemic-related issues, though we have already seen the Canadian, and it's replacement the Turkish, Grands Prix fall by the wayside, sparking a double-header to be scheduled for Austria, whilst the Australian Grand Prix has been moved back several months from it's traditional March slot.
Here, then, is the current 2021 itinerary, complete with results so far and the races still to come - keep checking back throughout the season for any updates to the schedule and, indeed, the results of the races!
Round 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 2 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 3 - Portuguese Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 4 - Spanish Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton
Round 5 - Monaco Grand Prix - Winner: Max Verstappen
Round 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Dates: 4-6 June
Round 7 - French Grand Prix - Dates: 18-20 June
Round 8 - Steiermark Grand Prix - Dates: 25-27 June
Round 9 - Austrian Grand Prix - Dates: 2-4 July
Round 10 - British Grand Prix - Dates: 16-18 July
Round 11 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Dates: 30 July - 1 August
Round 12 - Belgian Grand Prix - Dates: 27-29 August
Round 13 - Dutch Grand Prix - Dates: 3-5 September
Round 14 - Italian Grand Prix - Dates: 10-12 September
Round 15 - Russian Grand Prix - Dates: 24-26 September
Round 16 - Singapore Grand Prix - Dates: 1-3 October
Round 17 - Japanese Grand Prix - Dates: 8-10 October
Round 18 - United States Grand Prix - Dates: 22-24 October
Round 19 - Mexican Grand Prix - Dates: 29-31 October
Round 20 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Dates: 5-7 November
Round 21 - Australian Grand Prix - Dates: 19-21 November
Round 22 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Dates: 3-5 December
Round 23 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Dates: 10-12 December
