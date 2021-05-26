Formula 1 2021 schedule: Full season calendar and race results

Formula 1 2021 is the longest scheduled season in the sport's history and could be one to remember for a long time with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen going head-to-head for the Drivers' title.

Hamilton is hunting down a record eighth world crown whilst Verstappen is chasing his very first and that clash between experience and youth is going to prove fascinating for the duration of the season.

The campaign, hopefully, won't fall foul of too many pandemic-related issues, though we have already seen the Canadian, and it's replacement the Turkish, Grands Prix fall by the wayside, sparking a double-header to be scheduled for Austria, whilst the Australian Grand Prix has been moved back several months from it's traditional March slot.

Here, then, is the current 2021 itinerary, complete with results so far and the races still to come - keep checking back throughout the season for any updates to the schedule and, indeed, the results of the races!

Round 1 - Bahrain Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Round 2 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Winner: Max Verstappen

Round 3 - Portuguese Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Round 4 - Spanish Grand Prix - Winner: Lewis Hamilton

Round 5 - Monaco Grand Prix - Winner: Max Verstappen

Round 6 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Dates: 4-6 June

Round 7 - French Grand Prix - Dates: 18-20 June

Round 8 - Steiermark Grand Prix - Dates: 25-27 June

Round 9 - Austrian Grand Prix - Dates: 2-4 July

Round 10 - British Grand Prix - Dates: 16-18 July

Round 11 - Hungarian Grand Prix - Dates: 30 July - 1 August

Round 12 - Belgian Grand Prix - Dates: 27-29 August

Round 13 - Dutch Grand Prix - Dates: 3-5 September

Round 14 - Italian Grand Prix - Dates: 10-12 September

Round 15 - Russian Grand Prix - Dates: 24-26 September

Round 16 - Singapore Grand Prix - Dates: 1-3 October

Round 17 - Japanese Grand Prix - Dates: 8-10 October

Round 18 - United States Grand Prix - Dates: 22-24 October

Round 19 - Mexican Grand Prix - Dates: 29-31 October

Round 20 - Brazilian Grand Prix - Dates: 5-7 November

Round 21 - Australian Grand Prix - Dates: 19-21 November

Round 22 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Dates: 3-5 December

Round 23 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Dates: 10-12 December

