Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Owls' stance regarding Will Boyle pursuit becomes clearer

Sheffield Wednesday's plans for a complete overhaul of their squad began last week as they announced that 10 players would be leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts next month.

Although the Owls will need to bolster their options in a number of different positions, they may need to prioritise strengthening their defence following a dismal 2020/21 campaign in the Championship.

Considering that Wednesday only managed to keep 13 clean-sheets in 46 league games, it was hardly a shock that the club opted to part ways with several members of their defensive set-up.

With Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Moses Odubajo and Keiren Westwood all set to move on to pastures new, it will be intriguing to see who Owls manager Darren Moore decides to draft in as replacements for these players.

Whilst it is unlikely that Wednesday will be able to splash the cash this summer, they could use the free agent market as a source for incomings whilst loan moves may also be on the cards.

However, a swoop for one of Cheltenham Town's star performers is seemingly no longer an option for the Owls.

A recent report by Football Insider revealed that Wednesday were monitoring Will Boyle's situation at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium ahead of a potential move.

According to Yorkshire Live, the Owls have now cooled their interest in the Cheltenham defender and will instead be pursuing other transfer targets this summer.

Before having his 2020/21 campaign curtailed by injury last month, Boyle made 29 appearances for the Robins in League Two as he helped them secure promotion to the third-tier.

As well as performing well in a defensive sense, the six foot-three centre-back also provided a threat from set-pieces as he netted seven goals for his side in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Boyle did manage to take League Two by storm last season by averaging a club-high WhoScored match rating of 7.24, there is no guarantee that he will be able to thrive in the third-tier considering that he has never played at this level before during his career.

Although he clearly has the potential to reach new heights in terms of his development in the coming years, the defender may take some time to recover from his current injury issue.

Therefore, with Wednesday needing to draft in players who are able to hit the ground running next season, it could be argued that the decision not to pursue a deal for Boyle is a wise one.

By switching their focus to signing individuals who know exactly what it takes to achieve success in this division, the Owls could potentially launch a push for an immediate return to the Championship next year.

