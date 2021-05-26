Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has reportedly suggested that both himself and Khabib Nurmagomedov should come out of retirement to face each other in the Octagon.

Speaking on a recent episode of Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Eagle's manager Ali Abdelaziz revealed that 10 days ago he received a call from UFC president Dana White saying that GSP would be prepared to fight Khabib in a non-title fight at 165Ibs.

Abdelaziz said, as per MMA Insight: “Ten days ago, Dana White called me. And he said, ‘Georges St-Pierre, he said he will fight Khabib. Non-title fight, 165 pounds.'"

“We’ve been waiting for Georges for four or five years. At the end of the day, the UFC wanted to make him fight at lightweight. He went onto to welterweight. Khabib was the lightweight champion. But now he said Khabib is retired, I’m retired, what about coming back to fight?”

GSP is a Hall of Famer in UFC and retired from the sport in February 2019. He has not competed since his one-sided victory over England’s Michael Bisping via a rear naked choke back in November 2017 at UFC 217.

Both Khabib and GSP have expressed an interest in fighting each other in the past. Ahead of his 29-0 victory against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October, the Russian suggested that St-Pierre could be the ideal opponent for his 30th bout.

Khabib’s manager, however, did suggest that it would not be fair fight between the pair.

He said: “He (Georges St-Pierre) is 40 years old today. Khabib wrestles bears, alligators and lions. They both have the same game, but Khabib is much younger, more ferocious. I don’t think it will be even a fair fight.”

Despite also being offered a reported $100 million to face Floyd Mayweather, Khabib has insisted that he wants to keep to his word and stay retired.

Abdelaziz was happy, however, to suggest another opponent to the Canadian in the form of Nigerian Nightmare Kamaru Usman.

Abdelaziz said: “Georges St-Pierre wanted to come back? The pound-for-pound king right now? ‘The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. That man never lost a fight in the UFC. (He) never got touched in the UFC. He’s smashed everybody, right? In a way, if he wants to come back and fight somebody invincible, hey, they’re the same weight.

“Come back. Georges St-Pierre can come back and fight Kamaru Usman. I’ll be more than happy. The UFC will be more than happy. It will be such a huge fight.”

