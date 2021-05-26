In his pomp, Fernando Torres was one of the most feared strikers on the planet.

The Spanish hitman was a cut above, regularly embarrassing some of the best defenders football has ever seen.

His partnership with Steven Gerrard at Liverpool is the stuff of legend while some of his more iconic finishes for both club and country will live long in the memory.

He set the Premier League alight from the moment he landed and played a crucial role in the all conquering Spanish side the dominated global football.

His controversial move to Chelsea may have seen a cloud descend over the latter years of his career but El Nino still went onto win both the Champions League and Europa League with the London club.

He would later return to Atletico Madrid for an emotional homecoming spell before playing out the final days of his career with Japanese side, Sagan Tosu.

He hung up his boots in 2019 with 262 goals in 767 club appearances to his name before taking up a coaching role with Atletico's B team.

However, even in his retirement Torres has found ways to make headlines after revealing his new hulking physique earlier this year.

Fans were blown away by Torres' transformation from a sinewy lad to a thundering-great rhino in the space of only a few years.

Now, Torres has set tongues wagging again after hinting at a potential comeback with a cryptic tweet.

Posting an image of his iconic No9 shirt, he said: "I only understand life in one way - playing. That's why I've decided to return."

Fans will need to wait for more information with Torres adding: "This Friday I will communicate where."

While it almost certainly won't be in a professional capacity, the thought of seeing the new and improved version of Torres back on the pitch is enough to make any fan excited.

Whether he can get his bulky frame around the box quite as gracefully as he could back in his hay-day remains to be seen but perhaps he could look to adopt a new, belligerent style of play.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

There is no doubting that he can outmuscle any defender out there so he might adapt his game to be less about touch and more about brute force.

Either way, in whatever capacity and for whatever reason he might be returning to the pitch, we are just looking forward to seeing El Niño kick a ball again.

