Elina Svitolina: Ukrainian teams up with Roger Federer in hilarious target practice drill

World number six Elina Svitolina teamed up with Roger Federer ahead of the French Open next week, to take part in some unconventional practice drills.

The Swiss legend was invited to train with the Ukrainian, along with her fiancé Gaël Monfils and was urged to take part in a hilarious target exercise.

The aim of the game –– don’t hit the Frenchman! It may sound easy, but even the 20-time Grand Slam champion appeared to struggle.

In a video posted on Instagram, Svitolina can be seen giving Federer some advice, saying: “I know it’s a big challenge for you, but try to relax your arm and you can do it.”

The 39-year-old then proceeded to hit Monfils, prompting Svitolina to urge her fans not to “try this at home.”

It’s not the first time this amusing drill has been seen. Svitolina posted a similar video of herself trying the game last August, which was posted on her shared social media account with Monfils.

The name of the profile is G.E.M.S life –– a combination of the pair’s initials. With over 130,000 followers on Instagram, the two frequently post photos with one another, including an adorable image of Svitolina showing off her engagement ring.

Despite the jovial antics with Federer, the Ukrainian will no doubt be keen to string a run together in Paris this year. She has reached the quarter-finals on three occasions, most recently in 2020, but is still searching for her first major.

Though she hasn’t won on clay yet this season, the 26-year-old has strung together some impressive wins over the likes of Garbiñe Muguruza and Petra Kvitová.

There is every chance, therefore, that Svitolina could go far in this year’s competition. And, if she does, others might just try the very same target practice moving forwards.

