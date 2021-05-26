The start of Euro 2020 is just weeks away.

Almost every nation has now named their squad for the tournament and we just can’t wait for a month-long football festival to kick off.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve analysed the squads and thought ‘yeah, they have a good chance.’

With countries being able to name 26 players, squads are always going to look stacked with talent. But at the end of the day, only 11 players will be starting each game.

Therefore, we’ve decided to run the rule over the starting line-ups for the big eight nations. According to the bookmakers, the eight nations with a realistic chance of winning the competition are France, England, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Netherlands.

So in order of their odds, let’s take a look at each likely starting XI.

FRANCE

GK: Hugo Lloris

RB: Benjamin Pavard

CB: Raphael Varane

CB: Pascal Kimpembe

LB: Lucas Hernandez

DM: N’Golo Kante

CM: Paul Pogba

CM: Adrien Rabiot

RW: Antoine Griezmann

LW: Kylian Mbappe

STI: Karim Benzema

France are currently favourites for Euro 2020 - and you can see why.

The back-four is solid, with Bayern Munich duo Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard providing quality at full-back.

A midfield trio of N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabbit provides a lovely balance, with the returning Karim Benzema flanked by Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

ENGLAND

GK: Jordan Pickford

RB: Kyle Walker

CB: John Stones

CB: Harry Maguire

LB: Luke Shaw

DM: Declan Rice

CM: Jordan Henderson

CM: Mason Mount

LW: Phil Foden

RW: Marcus Rashford

ST: Harry Kane

Gareth Southgate has so many options but we reckon he should go 4-3-3 rather than wing-backs.

We think Kyle Walker will get the nod at right-back. If fit, Jordan Henderson should take his place in midfield as Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford play either side of Harry Kane.

That’ll mean no Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish or Jadon Sancho.

BELGIUM

GK: Thibaut Courtois

CB: Toby Alderweireld

CB: Jason Denayer

CB: Jan Vertonghen

RM: Thomas Meunier

CM: Youri Tielemans

CM: Axel Witsel

LM: Thorgan Hazard

LW: Eden Hazard

RW: Kevin De Bruyne

ST: Romelu Lukaku

The three central defenders for Belgium may not scream European Championship winners but just look at the quality ahead of them.

Youri Tielemans and Axel Witsel provide a solid base in midfield, with Thomas Meunier and Thorgan Hazard helping out both defensively and offensively.

And just look at the front three. It’s a scary thought if Eden Hazard can capture his very best form…

GERMANY

GK: Manuel Neuer

RB: Lukas Klostermann

CB: Niklas Süle

CB: Antonio Rudiger

LB: Marcel Halstenberg

CM: Joshua Kimmich

CM: Toni Kroos

CM: Ilkay Gündogan

RW: Leroy Sane

LW: Timo Werner

ST: Serge Gnabry

Germany have quality everywhere you look and will surely fancy their chances of winning the tournament.

A midfield three of Joshua Kimmich, Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan is mouth-watering - and that’s with Leon Goretzka missing out.

There’s no room for Kai Havertz either, with Timo Werner, Leroy Sane either side of Serge Gnabry.

SPAIN

GK: Unai Simon

RB: Marcos Llorente

CB: Pau Torres

CB: Aymeric Laporte

LB: Jordi Alba

DM: Rodri

CM: Thiago

CM: Koke

RW: Ferran Torres

LW: Dani Olmo

ST: Alvaro Morata

This Spain squad isn’t quite as strong as we’ve seen at previous international tournaments but it’s still capable of going all the way.

Athletic Bilbao’s Unai Simon could get the nod ahead of David De Gea in goal while the call-up of Aymeric Laporte could be crucial.

Pedri could well take the place of Thiago in midfield but the Liverpool man finished the season brilliantly. The Barca youngster could also replace either Ferran Torres or Dani Olmo.

Alvaro Morta will lead the line.

PORTUGAL

GK: Rui Patricio

RB: Joao Cancelo

CB: Jose Fonte

CB: Ruben Dias

LB: Raphael Guerreiro

CM: Danilo Pereira

CM: Joao Moutinho

CM: Bruno Fernandes

LW: Joao Felix

RW: Bernardo Silva

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo

We can’t help but feel Portugal have a fantastic chance of upsetting the odds this summer - it’s just a shame for them they find themselves in the group of death alongside France and Germany.

Three of the back four won league titles this season, with only Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro the exception

There are plenty of options in midfield but we’ve opted for new Paris Saint-Germain signing Danilo Pereira and Wolves’ Joao Moutinho alongside Bruno Fernandes. The likes of William Carvalho, Ruben Neves and Renato Sanches are other options.

It’s a similar story in attack with Diogo Jota, Pedro Neto and Andre Silva just some of the names missing out for Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Cristiano Ronaldo.

ITALY

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma

RB: Alessandro Florenzi

CB: Leonardo Bonucci

CB: Giorgio Chiellini

LB: Emerson

DM: Jorginho

CM: Manuel Locatelli

CM: Nicolo Barella

RW: Federico Chiesa

LW: Lorenzo Insigne

ST: Ciro Immobile

This isn’t a vintage Italy side but could they potentially be dark horses this summer?

Their defence is full of experience with 34-year-old Leonardo Bonucci and 36-year-old Giorgio Chiellini.

There is a lovely balance in midfield with Jorginho dictating play, the all-action Nicolo Barella and the energy of Manuel Locatelli.

And there are certainly goals in front-three with Immobile leading the line.

NETHERLANDS

GK: Jasper Cillessen

RB: Denzel Dumfries

CB: Matthijs de Ligt

CB: Stefan de Vrij

LB: Daley Blind

CM: Donny van de Beek

CM: Frenkie de Jong

CM: Georginio Wijnaldum

RW: Donyell Malen

LW: Memphis Depay

ST: Luuk de Jong

The Netherlands will be without their captain, Virgil van Dijk, but still have a solid defensive partnership of Matthijs de Ligt and Stefan de Vrij.

Frenkie de Jong could be one of the stars of the tournament, with Donny van de Beek looking to show Manchester United fans what he’s all about - although both Davy Klaassen and Marten de Roon will be looking to take his place.

The front three is fluid and there is plenty of competition with the likes of Steven Berghuis, Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Babel all looking to play.

