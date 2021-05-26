WWE have announced they have agreed to mutually part ways with former RAW lead announcer Adnan Virk.

In a short statement on their official website, WWE thanked Adnan for his work. The Canadian sportscaster released his own response on social media, which reads:

“Thanks to WWE for a wonderful opportunity. The weekly travel along with my other jobs was a grind for me and my family.

"I am grateful to everyone with the company especially Corey Graves and Byron Saxton for being such fantastic teammates.”

Virk and WWE have parted ways just six weeks after he was made RAW’s lead announcer following WrestleMania 37.

He was at the table alongside Graves and Saxton for just seven episodes, having made the transition to WWE following years covering baseball for ESPN, DAZN and MLB Network.

The announcer had no previous experience covering professional wrestling ahead of landing the RAW gig and stated recently that he saw starting after WrestleMania as 'baptism by fire'.

"Raw after Mania is a huge deal," Virk said, per Sports Illustrated.

"I’m of the opinion it’s baptism by fire. I called a few matches off a monitor, but you’re really only gonna learn it once you’re in the chair."

During the same interview, Adnan also explained how he got the job on RAW, suggesting the hope was that he'd offer a 'new voice'.

"I’ll always be so grateful to Nick [Khan] and his stewardship and mentorship, and I said something to the effect of, 'Hey, if there’s anything for me, let me know.'

"And he was like, 'Yeah, OK, sure.' Never thinking it would come to fruition and my understanding is the WWE brain trust wanted a new voice, wanted something different.

"Michael Cole, in addition to being the voice of SmackDown, is obviously a part of the brain trust."

WWE have not yet confirmed who will make up their announce team for Monday Night RAW moving forward. The Red Brand returns next week, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

