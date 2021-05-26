It's been a bit of a strange season at Chelsea.

The Blues started off well as Frank Lampard looked to bed in a galaxy of new signings to his side.

However, they began to stutter, falling out of the race for the title and potentially out of the race for a spot in the top four.

Infamously trigger-happy owner Roman Ibramovich moved swiftly, binning the club legend and swooping in to sign Thomas Tuchel as his replacement.

Under the tutelage of the German, the west London club have grown from strength to strength, roaring into their first Champions League final since 2012 while also securing a spot in the FA Cup final.

In the last few weeks, however, things seem to have take a turn for the worse. Chelsea lost the FA Cup final and very nearly bottled their chances in the top four.

In fact, were it not for a massive leg-up from London rivals Tottenham, Chelsea would've finished in the Europa League places.

It was a nervy afternoon for the Stamford Bridge faithful who may have every right to believe that they should never have been in such a position in the first place.

The dark spectre of VAR has hung heavy over the footballing world this season and Chelsea have certainly been no stranger to the controversy it drags along with it.

In fact, one particularly disgruntled fan has put together highlighting the gross inconsistencies in various decision that have gone against the Blues over the course of the season.

From start to finish it seems that Chelsea simply haven't had the rub of the VAR green this season and the compilation below makes for alarming viewing.

You can't say they don't have a point.

Many have bemoaned the way in which VAR is being implemented and how the rules just seem to change on any given day.

For Chelsea in particular, who ended up finishing below Liverpool in fourth, it may have cost them a far more comfortable journey into the Champions league promised land.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

Tuchel's side will need to arrest their dip in form soon if they are to have any hope of stopping Manchester City from claiming their first Champions League title.

Chelsea have City's number this season, but on a stage as a big the Porto showpiece, history and form go right out the window.

Fans will be desperately hoping that there is no need for VAR to play a part but, after Chelsea's luck this season, you wouldn't be surprised to see it.

News Now - Sport News