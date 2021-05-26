Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fight fans don't have long to wait now until Floyd Mayweather makes his return to the ring against Logan Paul.

The undefeated Mayweather takes on the YouTube star in Florida on May 6 in an exhibition bout.

Although the result will not count towards any official total, Mayweather will surely look to preserve his impeccable 50-0 professional record when he faces off against a man whose only fight two years ago ended in defeat to KSI.

This will be Mayweather's first fight since he defeated UFC icon Conor McGregor in 2017 to cement his place in the record books.

It is not uncommon nowadays to see boxers clash with athletes from other sports or even two celebrities going head-to-head, but the prospect of one of the best fighters of his generation facing off against someone like Paul, whose fame comes from social media, has intrigued many.

So much so, the fight has been placed on Sky Sports Box Office available for pay-per-view, and we've recently found out just how much it will cost.

TalkSPORT online boxing editor Michael Benson posted on Twitter: "The Sky Sports UK PPV price for Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul on June 6th will be £16.95."

So how do people feel that the fight will set them back nearly £17? It's fair to say the reaction has been rather mixed.

Whilst understandably cheaper than some other main events in boxing, some feel it is overpriced for an exhibition fight, with many believing the fight is nonsense anyway given that 'Money' Mayweather is the big favourite who should win convincingly.

One follower replied to Benson saying: "That’s £17 saved."

While another wrote: "It’s an embarrassing event."

There are some, however, who replied saying the price was 'reasonable' and one even called it a 'bargain.'

What's your thoughts on the price? Regardless, it is sure to generate plenty of interest with many interested to see how Mayweather fares after so long out of action, and if Paul can pull off an unlikely upset.

