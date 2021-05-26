Playstation Plus: June 2021: Free PS5 and PS4 Games, Deals And Everything You Need To Know

Sony’s subscription service PlayStation Plus continues to grow in popularity around the world.

Similar to what Xbox offers with the Game Pass, the Japanese gaming organisation offers a database to players that provides free games and exclusive discounts on a regular basis, which can be paid either monthly or annually.

There are plenty of benefits that you can take advantage of with a Playstation Plus subscription:

Free Games

Discounts

Exclusives

1 GB of Cloud Storage

You can visit the Official Playstation Plus Website if you would like to know more about Playstation Plus.

Each month, PS Plus releases two games for players across the globe to enjoy, free of charge. But once the PlayStation Plus subscription expires, unfortunately, players will lose their downloads as well. However, they are automatically reactivated upon renewal.

Last month, we saw Battlefield 5 hit the PS Plus network as players enjoyed one of the biggest games that EA make - along with Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last.

Here is what you can expect from PlayStation Plus in June:

Free PS5 and PS4 Games

While rumours are circulating the web regarding Star Wars Squadrons and Virtua Fight 5, no official announcement has been made.

The full list of games will be added here once confirmed by Sony.

Deals

We will update you with deals as soon as we receive them.

