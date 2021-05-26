Bronson Reed won his first title in WWE on last week's episode of NXT, defeating Johnny Gargano for the North American Championship. "The Aus-zilla's" win marked 14 years to the day of his professional wrestling debut.

After his victory Reed thanked the Black and Gold Brand's fans in attendance, as well as his wife Paige.

The following few days would've been a whirlwind experience for the Australian, but how did those backstage react to his win?

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Reed revealed how Triple H, Shawn Michaels and the NXT locker room gave him a standing ovation when he came through the curtain.

“It's again, just like something that you remember sort of forever, I guess," he said.

“I came backstage and all of the locker room that was there was giving me a round of applause, [a] standing ovation. And Shawn [Michaels] and Hunter [Triple H] , both came over and hugged me and just well congratulated me."

He went on to mention how he said to "The King of Kings" that he wants to win more titles in WWE, and how "The Game" thinks Reed's North American Championship win is "just the beginning" for him.

“I think in those sort of moments, they can't really say much to you," he said.

"Triple H when he was hugging me, you know, I said to him like, 'this means the world to me and I want to keep working hard and winning as many of these as I can.' And he did say 'it's certainly the beginning for you.' So those things make me very happy.”

The Aus-zilla is yet to discover who he'll defend his newly-won title against. However, on this week's episode of NXT, Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma interrupted Reed's promo, potentially indicating that the Mexican will be next to challenge the champion.

WWE NXT continues next Tuesday, airing live in the UK on BT Sport.

