In what has been a remarkable 12 months for Jake Paul, figures have now shown he was the third-highest earning boxer in the last year.

It has been an incredible rise for Paul, who finished in the top three despite having only three professional fights under his belt so far.

Clearly, his big social media background has seen him gather a huge amount of interest as he transitioned to the boxing world, and his numbers now speak for themselves.

Paul fought twice from June 2020 to May 2021, against Nate Robinson and Ben Askren, earning himself more than £14 million for his efforts, according to sporting finance aggregator Sportico.

Even more impressive is that he took just six-and-a half minutes to knock out his opponents, which makes his earnings even more staggering.

Paul finished behind Anthony Joshua and Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, who finished in top spot, with his three fights over the past year seeing him make a massive £44.5 million.

Despite that, you would expect Paul's numbers to grow as his stock continues to increase. He is aware of that himself it seems after he tweeted: "Oh we just getting warmed up."

His emphatic knockout over UFC fighter Askren reportedly sold over 1.5 million pay-per-views, already the 10th-highest in boxing history and more incredible given he is a still a novice in the sport.

His displays have seen him become a target of many and Paul is now a man in demand. He has recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing to broadcast his upcoming fights as it appears he has his choice of who to take on next.

Everyone from UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman to Love Island's Tommy Fury have recently called out the YouTuber, while his long-standing rivalry with Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis indicates a potential clash. It also looks likely given that Danis fights with MMA organisation Bellator, which is also shown on Showtime Boxing.

There has also been speculation over a mega-money fight with Floyd Mayweather given that his brother Logan takes on the undefeated former world champion on June 6 and Mayweather even offered to fight both of them on the same night.

Jake Paul actually clashed with Mayweather at the press conference for his brother's fight which only stoked the flames between the two. Nevertheless, you can be sure when Paul decides to get back in the ring, he will not be short of options.

