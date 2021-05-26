Serena Williams: Training video shows why tennis star is greatest of all time

Tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou has shared an incredible behind-the-scenes video of Serena Williams preparing for Roland-Garros.

In the video, Mouratoglou is shown working on a serve with Williams. He tells the 23-times Grand Slam winner to “push on her legs and accelerate your hand at the same time” to achieve the perfect serve.

Mouratoglou posted the clip on TikTok and Instagram with the caption: “Even champions never stop improving. Final adjustments ahead of Roland-Garros.”

Social media users have claimed the video explains why Williams is the greatest tennis player of all time. “Still taking coaching,” said one comment. “Greatness mentality.”

Another user posted: “A true master never stops learning. Serena is a great example of what happens when humility meets work ethic!”

The 39-year-old Williams is currently preparing for the French Open and a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title. She has previously won the tournament three times, but is experiencing a rocky 2021 so far.

She exited the Emilia-Romagna Open in the second round last week after losing to Kateřina Siniaková. The tournament had been added to Williams’s schedule after she crashed out of the Italian Open in the opening round.

It had been her first match since the Australian Open in January, and the 1000th match of her career.

With Williams last winning a Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017, there are doubts over her ability to claim another and equal the record set by Margaret Court before she retires.

To do so at Roland-Garros, she would have to overcome the likes of Italian Open winner Iga Świątek, Madrid Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, and world number one Ashleigh Barty. According to the videos of Williams training, she is going to give it her best shot.

