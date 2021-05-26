YouTube Streamer Dr. Disrespect Delivers his Verdict On Call of Duty Mobile

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Call of Duty Season 4 Mobile is nearly here and popular Twitch streamer Dr. Disrespect has given his opinion on the game.

The new season has already been revealed ahead of its release date on May 27th and players will be happy to hear it is called ‘Spurned and Burned’. The theme has already been revealed as well as the game will be going to the Wild West.

Dr. Disrespect has not always had it easy and was banned from Twitch and stopped streaming games for a short period until he partnered up with YouTube.

A lot has already been revealed for Season 4 of Call of Duty Mobile and gaming fans will be excited to see the new changes coming to the game.

He dived into the mobile title to experience a unique limited-time event and with Call of Duty Mobile getting increasingly popular, they tuned into his live stream to see what happened.

The event was based around the 80’s Action Heroes Event and Dr. Disrespect seemed pretty impressed with what he was playing.

In the livestream, Dr Disrespect said he was "blown away" by the amount of content found in the Call of Duty Mobile. He was especially impressed with its battle royale game mode. He continued to praise the game as he said: "I mean, you just talk about a lot of fun. I think the mobile community is spoiled."

He enjoyed all he had to see, from the cosmetics, to all the playable content. This rave review is a telling sign of how good the game is and fans should be buzzing for the release of Season 4 which is nearly upon us.

