Forza Horizon 5: Hot Wheels leaks Launch date, Mexico Map and Special Cars

Forza Horizon is set to make its next-gen debut with the release of Forza Horizon 5 and Hot Wheels have leaked the launch date, a new map and some special cars that will be coming to the game.

Players loved Forza Horizon 4 so much and it was seen as one of the best racing games of its generation.

Developers Playground Games really gave fans a good game, but also great realistic graphics and although the release date is not confirmed, it is believed that Forza Horizon 5 will come out at some time in the next year.

All the information regarding Forza Horizon 5 is fairly limited at this stage however we have all the current knowledge about the new game and we will continue to update you on the developments regarding the release.

The popular toy racing car brand Hot Wheels latest social media posts suggest that Forza Horizon 5 could be announced in September and will be based in a Mexican setting.



These latest leaks have come from T-Hinted, who are a blog on Instagram that keeps an eye on Hot Wheels. The latest leaks show three Hot Wheels special edition cars with Forza Horizon painted alongside the cars.

Alongside this image, the fan page said: "A new #hotwheels #xbox #forza series is coming in September with some good cars. Unfortunately the #porsche picture is low quality, and we don't have further pictures yet. What do you think?"

What makes people believe it could be in Mexico is the fact that the background of the car on the packaging is reportedly based in the South American country.

If these links are to be believed, the special cars coming to the game could be a Corvette C7.R race car, a 2019 Mercedes Benz AMG A Class, and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

These toys are set to launch in September and many believe that this suggests that the new racing game could come out around this period. It also means that they could unveil the game earlier at the E3 event scheduled next month.



This could just be merchandise alongside Forza Motorsport’s possible release in the same time period, however there are a lot of similarities with recent links that make all the new information leaks rather than just a coincidence.

