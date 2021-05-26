Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Premier League season has come to an end.

Manchester City overcame a slow start to be crowned Premier League champions for the fifth time.

They will be joined in the Champions League by Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea.

While Fulham, West Brom and Sheffield United were no where near good enough and were relegated from the top flight.

There were so many standout performers in the Premier League this season.

But who should be in the Team of the Season when it is announced on June 4?

Alan Shearer has named the 11 players that he think deserve to be in the Team of the Season.

You can view his selections below...

GK: Emiliano Martinez | Aston Villa

Martinez makes it into the side instead of Ederson, who won the Golden Glove.

"Martinez produced some magnificent saves over the course of the season on his way to 15 clean sheets," Shearer wrote.

LB: Luke Shaw | Man United

Shaw contributed to six goals and helped United keep 10 clean sheets this campaign.

CB: Harry Maguire | Man United

Maguire came under some criticism for his form towards the start of the season but that hasn't stopped Shearer including him in his side.

United's captain scored twice and helped the club to 13 clean sheets.

CB: Ruben Dias | Man City

It's no surprise that Dias was named in Shearer's side. He has a very good chance of collecting the PFA Player of the Year award next month.

"Has been a game-changer for City. He's made everyone around him better and that's exactly what was needed," he said.

RB: Kyle Walker | Man City

Walker has had a solid season but others may think that Joao Cancelo or Vladimír Coufal deserved to be in the side instead.

CM: Kevin De Bruyne | Man City

De Bruyne may have not hit the heights he did last season but he still managed to contribute to 18 goals in 2020/21.

CM: Ilkay Gundogan | Man City

The German midfielder had an insane run in front of goal in the middle of the season that saw him score 11 times in 12 games.

CM: Bruno Fernandes | Man United

Fernandes scored 18 times and assisted 14 goals in another incredible campaign for United.

"Fernandes has to be in the team. Whether it's his goals or the ability to deliver the key pass when it matters, he's produced when it counts," he said.

LW: Phil Foden | Man City

Foden only started 18 games this season but still managed to contribute directly to 17 goals. He edges out Son Heung-min for a spot in the XI.

"How can I leave him out? He's had to be patient and bide his time but Foden came of age this season, with his tremendous touch and technique contributing to nine goals and five assists," Shearer wrote.

RW: Mohamed Salah | Liverpool

Liverpool struggled this season but one player who consistently played to a high level was Salah.

"Without him, Liverpool wouldn't have enjoyed such a strong end to the season. His goals have been more important in a campaign when others have struggled to finish," Shearer wrote about Salah.

ST: Harry Kane | Tottenham

No surprises here. Tottenham would have finished in the bottom half had it not been for the brilliance of Kane up front.

He won both the Golden Boot (23 goals) and the Golden Shoe (14 assists) this campaign.

Manager: Pep Guardiola

Shearer went with Guardiola instead of David Moyes, Marcelo Bielsa and Brendan Rodgers.

