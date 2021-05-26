Antonio Conte and Inter Milan have agreed to part ways.

The news comes just days after Inter Milan lifted the Serie A title.

"Antonio Conte and Inter have reached an agreement to part ways immediately, done. He’s leaving Inter - game over after two seasons, one Scudetto and the Europa League final," Fabrizio Romano tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Romano adds that Inter will pay €7m to leave with immediate effect.

Inter will look for a new manager immediately, with Simone Inzaghi and Allegri both on their shortlist.

So, why is Conte leaving Inter Milan?

The major reason is due to the financial situation they are currently in.

Romano tweeted earlier on Wednesday: "His ambitions do not coincide with the plans of the club as Inter need to sell players for €80m this summer due to financial situation. That’s why Inter and Conte could part ways soon."

More to follow...

