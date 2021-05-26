Teenage rollerskater defies gravity in incredible TikTok video

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

A teenage rollerskater has stunned social media users by seemingly defying gravity in a TikTok video.

The clip, shared both on TikTok and Instagram, shows the skater performing a slow-motion flip on a ramp. The move, which can be watched here, seems to defy gravity.

Social media users reacted to the video in astonishment, leaving comments such as “AMAZING!!!” and “you are incredible”.

The skater goes by the name pushylongstocking on social media and is 15-years-old. Other than that, she gives little away about her identity. She is clearly beginning to reach internet fame, however, with her video viewed nearly 160,000 times on Instagram.

The teenager has shared a number of other incredible videos of her roller-skating ability, which have also been praised online.

News Now - Sport News