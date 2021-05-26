Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats weighing up summer swoop for Paul Digby

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After suffering play-off heartbreak for the second time in three years last weekend in their clash with Lincoln City, Sunderland will need to dust themselves down before preparing for another season of League One football.

Keen to put his own stamp on the Black Cats' squad this summer, manager Lee Johnson has already decided to wave goodbye to a number of players.

Max Power, Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthews will all leave the club when their respective contracts expire in June.

Meanwhile, Aiden McGeady, Luke O'Nien and Denver Hume have all been offered new contracts whilst talks with last season's top-scorer Charlie Wyke are ongoing.

When you consider that the aforementioned departures leave Sunderland short in terms of central midfield options heading into the 2021/22 campaign, it is hardly a surprise that they have already been linked with an individual who is able to operate in this particular position.

According to Football Insider, The Black Cats are reportedly keeping tabs on Cambridge United ace Paul Digby ahead of a potential swoop.

The midfielder, who is also attracting interest from Charlton Athletic and Oxford United, has yet to sign a new deal with the U's despite the fact that his current contract expires next month.

It is understood that Digby has already turned down two offers from Cambridge who are desperate to keep him at the Abbey Stadium following his impressive performances last season.

The 26-year-old helped the U's seal promotion to the third-tier by featuring on 35 occasions in League Two.

Whilst Charlton are currently leading the race for Digby's signature, Sunderland could secure his services if they are willing to offer him a lucrative deal.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This could turn out to be a very good signing for the Black Cats if they can convince Digby to make the move to the Stadium of Light this summer.

One of Cambridge's stand-out performers during the previous campaign, the midfielder averaged the third-best WhoScored match rating (7.01) at the Abbey Stadium and also ranked in the top-five for tackles made per game (2.7), interceptions (2.1) and aerial duels won per match (3.9).

Providing that Digby is able to replicate these displays in League One, he could take this particular division by storm.

Considering that Sunderland need a new defensive midfielder following Leadbitter's departure, they ought to seriously consider a move for Digby who may be able to help the club reach new heights in the third-tier next season.

