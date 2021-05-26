Daily Digest: Carla Suarez Navarro to play at French Open following cancer recovery

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

In today’s news: Carla Suarez Navarro is set to return to Grand Slam action following her recovery from cancer, Arsenal complete the signing of Mana Iwabuchi and Harriet Dart moves one step closer to French Open qualification.

Carla Suarez Navarro to play at French Open after recovering from cancer

Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro will play at this year’s French Open, a month after announcing her recovery from cancer.

The former world number six had her last chemotherapy session in January and says she has now been cured.

Navarro has reached the quarter-finals at Roland-Garros on two occasions and is excited to be able to participate once again.

Speaking on the Spanish tennis federation’s website, the 32-year-old said: "I've not been able to get myself in a position where I feel able to compete at that level, and I only want to do it if I can be at my best," she said.

"I am looking forward to jumping onto the court and feeling again how special this tournament has always been for me."

Arsenal complete signing of Mana Iwabuchi from Aston Villa

Japanese forward Mana Iwabuchi has signed for Arsenal, after leaving fellow Women’s Super League club Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old was part of the Japan team that won the 2011 Women’s World Cup and has registered 31 goals in 74 games for her country.

Iwabuchi scored twice in 13 appearances for Villa this season, following her move from INAC Kobe Leonessa last December.

“I'm so happy to finally be able to announce that I am an Arsenal player,” said Iwabuchi on the Gunners website.

Harriet Dart one match away from French Open qualification

Britain's Harriett Dart is one match away from qualifying for the French Open main draw next week.

The 24-year-old beat Gabriela Taleba 6-3 2-6 6-3 to set up a match against Taiwan’s Liang En-Shuo in the final qualifying round.

Victory for the world number 143 would assure her of a place at Roland-Garros, alongside fellow British players Johanna Konta and Heather Watson.

Hege Riise set to name 18-person Olympic squad tomorrow

Team GB head coach Hege Riise is expected to name her 18-player squad for the Tokyo Olympics tomorrow.

Players from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales are all vying to make the cut.

The competition will feature 12 teams, with Great Britain drawn against hosts Japan, Canada and Chile in their group.

Olympics hammer bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon retires

Former Olympic hammer bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon has retired from the sport aged 29.

The British athlete finished third at the 2016 Rio Olympics and also won bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I've not been able to get myself in a position where I feel able to compete at that level, and I only want to do it if I can be at my best," she said.

"It has not been a decision I have taken lightly, but I am satisfied it's right for me at this time."

