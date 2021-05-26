Liverpool managed to salvage something from their season in the final few weeks of the campaign.

The Reds were favourites to retain their Premier League title but injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ended those hopes.

Liverpool's form dipped after losing their three best centre-backs and it looked as if they would miss out on Champions League football next season.

But they showed great character to go unbeaten in their last 10 games and sneak into the top four.

So, who were Liverpool's best and worst performers in what was a turbulent season?

The Liverpool Echo have given the club's players a rating out of 10 after every game.

They've now ranked every Liverpool player from worst to best using their average rating from this season.

Only players that played over 25% of the games (at least 13 matches) have been listed.

18. Xherdan Shaqiri - 6.20

17. Naby Keita - 6.29

16. Ozan Kabak - 6.31

15. Rhys Williams - 6.38

14. Roberto Firmino - 6.42

13. James Milner - 6.46

12. Gini Wijnaldum - 6.48

11. Thiago Alcantara - 6.55

10. Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.58

9. Alisson Becker - 6.71

8. Andy Robertson - 6.73

7. Diogo Jota - 6.78

6. Sadio Mane - 6.79

5. Fabinho - 6.83

4. Mohamed Salah - 6.84

3. Curtis Jones - 6.89

2. Nat Phillips - 7.00

1. Jordan Henderson - 7.14

Henderson, despite missing the last three months of the season, has been named Liverpool's best player in 2020/21.

Liverpool's captain just about beats Phillips to top spot. Who would have seen that coming at the start of the season?!

Surprisingly, Salah is only ranked fourth, despite scoring 31 goals in all competitions.

Alexander-Arnold has been criticised by some for his displays this campaign and just about makes the top 10.

He's ranked one place higher than Thiago, who failed to set the Premier League alight in his first season at Anfield.

He did, however, put in a number of impressive displays towards the end of the season. He is set to play a key role for Liverpool as they look to win back the Premier League title in 2021/22.

Firmino's performances have dipped and he has been ranked Liverpool's fifth worst player this campaign.

Shaqiri has been named Liverpool's worst player this season. He scored just once and provided four assists in 2020/21.

