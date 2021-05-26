Leeds transfer rumours: Key player drops hint that he plans to stay at Elland Road

Leeds winger Raphinha has hinted that he is planning to stay at the club next season after speaking to UOL Esporte.

What is the latest transfer news on Raphinha?

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United recently, as the summer transfer window draws nearer.

In response to these rumours, Raphinha has admitted that "it is difficult to define" how he feels about being monitored by two giants of European football.

However, he has claimed that he is happy at Elland Road for the moment, and has indicated that he has no intention of leaving the club any time soon.

What did Raphinha say?

Speaking about his feelings for Leeds, Raphinha said: "Today, I’m making people happy with my football. I am not only talking about the other clubs, but also Leeds, who was the one who bet on me. They are all very happy, including the fans who seem to have a great affection for me.

"I have a contract for another four years and I don’t even think about leaving here for exactly this reason: I am happy and making others happy.”

What are Raphinha's stats this season?

Raphinha seems to be perfectly content at Leeds right now, and it is easy to see why. The club have just finished the season in ninth place in their first year back in the Premier League, and Raphinha played his part in helping them get there.

The creative wide man, who earns £58,000-a-week, featured in 30 matches for Leeds in 2020/21, scoring six goals and providing nine assists, (via WhoScored). No Leeds player set up more goals for Marcelo Bielsa's side in the top-flight.

He also topped the rankings at Leeds when it came to key passes (64) and successful dribbles (56).

Have Leeds had other positive news recently?

They certainly have.

Raphinha's comments suggest that he is planning on honouring his contract and staying at Leeds for the moment. This will be a big boost for Leeds's supporters, as according to WhoScored, Raphinha has been their best player this season based on game ratings.

Another key figure at the club who is reportedly close to committing his future to the club is manager Marcelo Bielsa. It is understood that he is going to remain in Yorkshire for a further year, with an announcement expected imminently.

Keeping Raphinha and Bielsa is of paramount importance to Leeds' development, and it now seems that both men are likely to stay, leaving the team well-placed to flourish in the Premier League again in 2021/22.

