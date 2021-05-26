Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Owls linked with summer move for Kyle Hudlin

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Having decided to call time on Jordan Rhodes' stint at Hillsborough last week, it will be intriguing to see whether Sheffield Wednesday decide to add to their attacking options this summer.

Although Callum Paterson and Josh Windass were both able to illustrate some real signs of promise in the Championship last season, the Owls may need to draft in an individual who is capable of leading the line.

Whilst it wouldn't be at all surprising if Wednesday manager Darren Moore decides to focus primarily on signing players who have a considerable amount of experience at League One level, he could also be tempted to take a punt on a non-league striker.

According to Football Insider, the Owls are reportedly monitoring Kyle Hudlin's situation at Solihull Moors ahead of a potential swoop.

The six-foot nine forward is also attracting interest from Huddersfield Town and Barnsley ahead of the upcoming transfer window.

Since joining Solihull Moors last October, Hudlin has established himself as a key player for the club.

During the 2020/21 campaign, the forward netted 10 goals in all competitions for the National League side.

With his current deal set to run until 2022, Hudlin could be the subject of a bidding war between the likes of Huddersfield, Barnsley and Wednesday.

Whilst the Owls will offer him the opportunity to feature in the third-tier of English football, he could tempted to make a move to the Tykes or the Terriers who will both be playing in the Championship next season.

1 of 28 Who won the 2020 Champions League final? Bayern Munich Paris Saint-Germain Liverpool Real Madrid

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whereas Hudlin has managed to illustrate some real signs of promise during his time at Solihull Moors, there is no guarantee that he will be able to thrive at League One level.

Considering that the forward has yet to play a game in any of English football's top-four divisions, Wednesday would be taking somewhat of a risk by signing him this summer.

Although Hudlin would add a different dimension to the Owls' attack due to his height, it may take him some time to adapt to life at Hillsborough.

Therefore, unless Moore is willing to commit the club to a long-term project in regards to the forward, they ought to steer clear of signing him and instead look towards bringing in players who will fit into their current system.

By getting his recruitment spot on in the coming months, there is no reason why the Owls boss cannot help his side achieve a great deal of success next season.

Read More - Summer transfer window: When does it open and who will move this summer?

News Now - Sport News