Everton transfer rumours: Toffees renew their interest in player they tried to sign in 2019

Everton are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha this summer, as revealed by Goal.

What's the latest transfer news on Zaha?

It is understood that Palace are keen to keep hold of Zaha this summer, and will fight hard to convince him to stay at Selhurst Park.

However, Everton are eager to pursue a move for the forward, and could test the Eagles' resolve in the coming months by making a bid for the 28-year-old.

How much would Zaha cost?

The Toffees tried to sign Zaha back in 2019, making two bids for the attacker. The second offer was believed to be £70m plus Cenk Tosun and James McCarthy, but this was turned down by the south London club.

Two years on, it seems that Zaha could be significantly cheaper this time around. There is now a belief that Everton may be able to land their man for less than £40m this summer.

What are Zaha's stats this season?

Zaha missed eight league games through illness and injury this season, but still managed to score 11 goals and deliver two assists for Roy Hodgson's side in the top-flight. He ended the campaign as Palace's top scorer, and only Dominic Calvert-Lewin (16) managed more goals for Everton this year (via WhoScored).

The former Manchester United player also completed 54 successful dribbles, which would also put him second in Everton's rankings this year behind Richarlison (61).

Is it a good idea for Everton to be renewing their interest in Zaha?

While Zaha has been a high-class operator in the Premier League for much of the past decade, it does seem that Everton may be making a mistake in going after him again this summer.

Trying to sign Zaha in 2019 made perfect sense. Everton were looking to get a player at the peak of his powers who could drive the side forwards over the coming years. However, he is set to turn 29 in November, and while it could be argued that he still has plenty to offer, there may be concerns that his best days are behind him.

Then, there is the issue of his wages. It was reported in March that Everton want to make a serious dent in their wage bill in the next transfer window, but they are unlikely to be able to do that if they buy Zaha.

He currently earns £130,000-per-week at Palace, and if he moved to Goodison Park with the same pay packet he would become the club's highest-paid player. Is it worth paying someone who turns 30 next year all that money?

That is something that Everton will have to ponder over as they weigh up their options this summer, but it appears that they may be better off looking for someone younger and with less lucrative wages instead.

