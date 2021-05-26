Liverpool transfer news: Attempt to sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku could still be made

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to Goal, Liverpool could still make a "last-ditch" push for Ghananian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaka, even though he is reportedly close to an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen.

What's the latest transfer news involving Issahaku?

The 17-year-old attacker is edging closer to sealing a deal with Bundesliga club Leverkusen according to Goal, though Liverpool are among a host of clubs still interested in the teenager.

The report revealed that despite the German side leading the race for Issahaku, a final agreement has not been reached as of yet and he would be available for just £2m.

Which other clubs are set to rival Liverpool for Issahaku?

Whilst Leverkusen reportedly seem the most likely to clinch his signature, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are the two sides making a late push for the youth star.

The teenager is in high demand it seems with Udinese, Nordsjaelland, RB Salzburg and Basel are all also credited with an interest.

Who is Issahaku?

The 17-year-old plays his football in Ghana for Steadfast FC and is an attacking midfielder who can play centrally or on either wing, according to Transfermarkt.

The left-footed attacker is valued at £90,000 but he would be available in the current market at a reported £2m.

Issahaku made six appearances for Ghana in the U20 Africa-Cup 2021 and, during those games, he registered two goals and one assist for his side. In March, he earned his first call-up where he joined the senior squad for the 2020 African Cup of Nations qualifying matches.

As the Goal report states, the player has also been recalled to the international squad where he could make his debut in Ghana's upcoming friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast.

What could happen if he joined Liverpool?

Jurgen Klopp has shown that he is willing to give opportunities to younger players having blooded the likes of Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold into the first team during his time in charge.

In the FA Cup and League Cup, the German isn't afraid to give youngsters their debut. For example, the likes of Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster and Wolves' Ki-Jana Hoever have earned moves to other Premier League sides from Liverpool's academy on the back of cup appearances and loan spells.

Still, a spot in the Liverpool first-team seems very unlikely at this stage of his career and he'd surely more likely to join up with the U23s or U18s.

Indeed, at a reported £2m it could be a wise investment for the future as the fee makes a deal relatively low risk, particularly as a player that age would come with potential resale value.

