Tottenham's next manager: Spurs handed potential boost following report on one candidate

Tottenham may have been given a boost in their pursuit of their next manager following an update on the future of Antonio Conte.

What's the latest news on Antonio Conte?

Conte has recently led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in 11 years, with the side ending the season 12 points clear of their nearest challengers.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness have claimed that he is set to be handed a restricted budget by the club's owners, which has left Conte frustrated.

They are reporting that Conte is expected to walk away from Inter, and that an official announcement could occur shortly.

Why is this potentially good news for Tottenham?

It was reported earlier this month that Spurs admire Conte, and that they made contact with the 51-year-old to gauge his availability to take over from Jose Mourinho moving into next season.

Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness have now claimed that Tottenham "are crazy" about Conte, indicating that they would be keen to appoint him as their next manager.

If Conte left Inter, this would present Spurs with an opportunity to make their move without paying a compensation fee as he would be a free agent.

What was Conte's win rate at Chelsea?

The Italian coach has managed in the Premier League once before, as he was in charge at Chelsea for two years between 2016 and 2018.

In his first year at the helm, he won the Premier League title with the Blues, as his side finished seven points above Tottenham in the table.

The second year did not go so well, as Chelsea slipped to fifth place, but Conte did bow out with another piece of silverware when his team pipped Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final.

Of his 106 games as Chelsea manager, Conte led the club to 70 victories, giving him a win rate of 66%.

Are Spurs the only team interested in getting Conte?

They are not.

That is according to La Repubblica via talkSPORT, who have reported that Real Madrid are also keeping an eye on Conte's situation at Inter.

Zinedine Zidane is set to hold talks with Real over his future, and if he were to depart, it seems that the Spanish giants would be interested in approaching Conte to succeed him.

Therefore, these latest developments could offer Tottenham hope that they can land Conte this summer, but it appears that they may have a battle on their hands with Real to get the in-demand coach.

