There were worrying scenes on Wednesday evening as a fire broke out at Real Madrid's stadium, the Santiago Bernabeu.

Construction is currently being done at Real'shome at a cost of £500m.

According to Reuters journalist Richard Martin, a piece of insulation material caught fire during work on the stadium.

An alarm went off and the fire brigade were called.

Fortunately, construction workers were able to put out the fire themselves before the fire brigade got there.

Videos have emerged of the blaze and you can watch them below.

Although the fire is not said to be serious, it is unknown whether anyone was hurt or how much damage was caused.

We hope that everyone inside the stadium at the time has emerged unscathed.

Work began on renovating the Bernabeu back in 2019. Florentino Perez announced a year prior that they were intending to turn the stadium into the best in the world.

"Our current situation, of great economic safety, makes the club ready to tackle one of its greatest challenges: to turn the Santiago Bernabeu stadium into the best stadium in the world," he said, per the Daily Star.

"There will be a spectacular expansion of the current museum in the area of Castellana with much more floor area, and a new interactive museum will be created with the latest virtual reality technologies in the area of Padre Damian."

Marca reported in March that Real intended to have work at the Bernabeu done between September 2022 - January 2023.

Real have played their home games this season at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium.

