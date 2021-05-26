Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United went into their Europa League final against Villarreal on Wednesday evening as the favourites.

The Red Devils were without Harry Maguire for the game but were still expected to beat their La Liga opponents.

However, it was the Spanish side who broke the deadlock in the 29th minute.

Dani Parejo swung in a free-kick and Gerard Moreno evaded the attentions of Victor Lindelof and found the net from close range.

United were well off the pace in the first half but they improved after the break.

They got the equaliser in the 55th minute through Edinson Cavani.

The ball fell to the feet of the Uruguayan striker after a bit of pin-ball in the Villarreal box and he made no mistake from close range.

Marcus Rashford had a golden opportunity to give United the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Bruno Fernandes ran down the right-hand side and he crossed for Rashford, who had the goal at his mercy from just five yards out.

However, the Englishman completely fluffed his lines and inexplicably sent the ball wide.

Fortunately for Rashford, the offside flag may have gone up as Fernandes could have been offside in the build-up.

The Football Terrace | Villarreal vs Manchester United Europa League Final match reaction

But he wasn't to know and he should really have done better regardless.

United pushed for a winner but there were no further goals as the game went into extra-time.

