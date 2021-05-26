Liverpool transfer news: Three outcasts could be sold ahead of summer rebuild

According to Goal, Divock Origi is one of a number of fringe players Liverpool are looking to offload this summer.

What's the latest transfer news involving Divock Origi?

Based on reports from Goal, Belgian forward Origi is on the transfer list and is surplus to requirements at Liverpool.

The report suggested that the 26-year-old has gathered interest from a host of clubs across Europe and could be one of a number of sales this summer.

Who else are Liverpool looking to offload this summer?

Alongside Origi, the report from Goal states that Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson will be offloaded if an offer comes in.

The trio have a combined 175 Liverpool appearances between them according to Transfermarkt, with most of those coming from the Belgian (157).

Grujic was Jurgen Klopp's first signing for the Reds, although he has only made 16 appearances in five years for the German manager. The Serbian spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at FC Porto where he helped the Portuguese side get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Wilson is a product of the Liverpool academy but has failed to work his way into Klopp's plans, making just two appearances for the club. Still, the Wales international had a successful loan stint at Cardiff City where he recorded 11 league assists.

Are Liverpool right to sell Origi, Wilson and Grujic?

It is difficult to see how any of Origi, Wilson or Grujic remain at Liverpool as, crucially, all of them still hold some value which could raise funds for other targets this summer.

According to Transfermarkt, Origi is valued at £14.4m, Wilson at £15.3m and Grujic at £13.5m, which would amount to £43.2m that could be reinvested back into the squad.

The report from Goal also states that Harvey Elliott will get the chance to prove himself during pre-season after his spell at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship earned the 18-year-old a nomination for Young Player of the Season at the EFL Awards.

The teenager has recorded 18 goal contributions in 41 games in England's second division, including 11 assists which ranks him joint-third of any Championship player.

Could Liverpool spend big this summer?

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are one of the clubs monitoring Jadon Sancho's situation at Dortmund alongside Manchester United.

As revealed by Sky Sports, the England international has a 'gentlemen's agreement' with the German club and could be allowed to leave this summer. The report also stated that Sancho could be available for £80m.

Reports from the Guardian state that the Reds are set to sign Ibrahima Konate for his release clause of £35.5m. They claim the Frenchman has been a long-term target for the Reds and he could be the first big-money signing of the summer.

