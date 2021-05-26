Tottenham transfer rumours: Spurs keen on Ligue 1 ace who's just won a major trophy

Tottenham are interested in signing Lille full-back Zeki Celik this summer, as reported by L'Equipe via Sport Witness.

What's the latest transfer news on Zeki Celik?

Celik has caught the eye of a number of clubs this season, with Everton and Roma believed to be keeping tabs on the right-back.

Tottenham are also monitoring the player's situation as the transfer window approaches. It has been reported that a move to Serie A is Celik's most likely next destination, but it seems that Spurs are in the mix to sign the defender in the coming months.

What are Celik's stats this season?

The 24-year-old has been a regular in Lille's side this term, registering 29 appearances in Ligue 1.

As per WhoScored, he has scored three goals and provided two assists when in league action in 2020/21.

He has proven himself to be defensively sound as well, making 72 tackles and 38 interceptions. These numbers place him inside the top five in both of these categories for Lille this season.

Has Celik won a major trophy?

Indeed he has, and very recently.

This past weekend, Lille held their nerve to see off Angers 2-1 on the final day of the Ligue 1 season, meaning that they pipped PSG to the French title by a single point.

Tottenham have not won any silverware since 2008, and are currently lacking established winners within their squad. Celik now has experience of getting over the line to win a major trophy, and that know-how could be a valuable asset for Spurs if they manage to secure his signature ahead of next season.

Is Celik the ideal replacement for Serge Aurier?

It looks that way.

Aurier, who currently earns £70,000-a-week at Spurs, has been heavily linked with a move to PSG this summer, meaning that Tottenham need to find someone suitable to replace him. Celik could be just the player for the job.

The Turkish international holds the edge over Aurier when it comes to interceptions this season. According to WhoScored, Celik has made 1.3 interceptions per game, while Aurier has made 1. This indicates that Celik reads the game better than his Ivorian counterpart, who was labelled "one of the biggest liabilities in Premier League football" by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports via talkSPORT last month.

Indeed, Aurier has been unable to cement his place as Tottenham's first-choice right-back in 2020/21, having been limited to 19 top-flight appearances. Meanwhile, Celik has been accustomed to playing at a consistent level on a weekly basis for a championship-winning team, suggesting that he is capable of taking over from Aurier and making the right-back berth his own next year at Spurs.

