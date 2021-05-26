Zinedine Zidane has decided to leave Real Madrid.

The news was broken by Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday evening.

"Exclusive. Zinedine Zidane has decided to LEAVE Real Madrid with immediate effect," his tweet read.

Zidane leaves after a disappointing season where Real didn't win a single trophy.

Real missed out on the La Liga title by two points to fierce rivals, Atletico Madrid.

They were eliminated in the Champions League semi-finals, succumbing to Chelsea.

While they were shocked in the last-32 of the Copa del Rey by fourth tier outfit, Aloycano.

Real Madrid will now be searching for Zidane's replacement.

Massimiliano Allegri has been linked with the role in the past, while Antonio Conte could be a contender after leaving his role at Inter Milan earlier on Wednesday.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news article that is currently being updated. More details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest information.

