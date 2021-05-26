Brendan Rodgers quiz: How well do you know the Leicester City boss linked with Tottenham?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

With Tottenham Hotspur still on the lookout for a new manager following their decision to sack Jose Mourinho earlier this year, it will be intriguing to see who they decide to appoint this summer.

One of the individuals who has recently been linked with the vacancy at Spurs is Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are considering a potential swoop for the Northern Irishman after the Foxes missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Whilst Rodgers has since insisted that he is committed to the project at Leicester, Spurs may fancy their chances of luring him away from the King Power Stadium if they decide to make an approach.

Since guiding Swansea City to promotion to the Premier League in 2011, Rodgers has gone to enjoy a great deal of success in his managerial career.

A fruitful spell at Liverpool was followed by a three-year stint at Celtic where he won a host of domestic trophies.

After swapping Celtic for Leicester two years ago, Rodgers has led the club to two fifth-place finishes in the Premier League whilst they also triumphed in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

With Tottenham being linked with a move for the Leicester boss, we have decided to create a quiz based around his career as a manager.

How many trophies did Rodgers win at Celtic? Who did Rodgers sign during his time at Liverpool?

Test out your knowledge below!

1 of 10 When did Leicester City appoint Brendan Rodgers as their manager? 2019 2017 2018 2015

