Liverpool transfer news: Fabrizio Romano issues insight on Wijnaldum's next move

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, there is no agreement between Georginio Wijnaldum and Bayern Munich as the Dutchman is set to join Barcelona.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Wijnaldum?

Based on reports from Romano, Wijnaldum is set to join Barcelona as a free agent upon the expiry of his Liverpool contract this summer despite links with a move to Bayern Munich.

The Italian journalist states that "there's nothing agreed" with Bayern and the Liverpool midfielder wants to sign for Barcelona. The report also adds that a deal with the Spanish giants will keep him at the club until 2024, with the last details to be decided soon.

What has Wijnaldum said about leaving Liverpool?

In an emotional interview with Sky Sports, Wijnaldum stressed that he had hoped to play at Liverpool for "many more years" and said he'll miss the club when he leaves.

"I'm fighting against my tears right now," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports. "I've said that the people in Liverpool and the club, my team-mates, have shown me love during the five years, and I will miss them.

"I hoped to play many more years for the club but unfortunately things went different, I think everyone knows in football that anything can happen but the situation right now is that on July 1st I'm not a Liverpool player anymore."

How many trophies did Wijnaldum win at Liverpool?

Wijnaldum was at the heart of an immense couple of years for Liverpool who added a raft of trinkets to their trophy cabinet. Indeed, the 30-year-old won four trophies at the club during his five-year stay since he joined in 2016.

During the 2018/19 campaign, Liverpool won the Champions League and Wijnaldum had a major part to play in the semi-final against Barcelona after his brace helped the Reds secure their place in the final.

On the back of that, the former Newcastle man then won the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and duly formed a key part of the Liverpool side that ended the club's 30-year wait for a league title when they lifted the Premier League in 2020.

Are Liverpool right to let him go?

Despite remaining an ever-present part of the Reds midfield with a near spotless injury record, Wijnaldum is 30 and perhaps freshening up the midfield with younger assets could be a smart idea with the long-term future in mind.

After all, Klopp spoke of how fatigued his side looked during what was a difficult Premier League campaign.

Curtis Jones has had somewhat of a breakthrough season as a first-team regular after the 20-year-old made 32 appearances with eight goal contributions according to WhoScored.

There have also been some transfer links to other midfielders including Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul who, according to FC Inter News, has attracted the interest of Liverpool and the Reds have reportedly contacted his agent.

