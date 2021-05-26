Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta has strong interest in Edmond Tapsoba

According to Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari, Arsenal are the favourites to sign Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba.

What's the latest transfer news involving Edmond Tapsoba?

Arsenal have shown strong interest in the Burkino Faso international Tapsoba according to Longari, and the Gunners are "currently the favourites" to sign the Leverkusen defender.

The report states that the player has been "very much courted" by Mikel Arteta's side and the Spaniard could bolster his defensive options with the Leverkusen centre-back this summer.

Who are Tapsoba's role models in football?

In an interview with Bundesliga.com, Tapsoba revealed he regarded former Gunner Per Mertesacker as one of the players he looked up to and added that he also admires Manchester City defender John Stones.

When asked about who his role models were in football, Tapsoba told Bundesliga.com, “I would say Per Mertesacker, from Germany, is a player that I liked a lot when I was younger. When I started to grow older I liked John Stones a lot too.

"I watched all the videos on YouTube. I would say that’s what inspired me. I also wanted to help my family, because they deserve it very much. They inspired me to work hard every single day.”

What are Tapsoba's stats this season?

According to WhoScored, Tapsoba has made 1.7 tackles per game in the Bundesliga, which would see him rank first in Arsenal's squad in comparison to their defenders.

The 22-year-old has won 2.2 aerial duels this season and has made 1.5 interceptions which is the second most of any Leverkusen player.

His ability in possession of the ball is also noteworthy as he has a pass accuracy of 89.7% which, again, ranks first among Arsenal's centre-backs.

Who could he replace at Arsenal?

Arsenal have had inconsistencies in central-defence, having used seven different players in that role with only Rob Holding featuring on more than 22 occasions for the Gunners in the league.

One of Arsenal's more regular centre-backs with 17 Premier League appearances this term is David Luiz, who is confirmed to be leaving the Emirates this summer upon the expiry of the Brazilian's contract.

Regarding Luiz's exit, Arteta told the club's official website, "I had the privilege to work with him for 18 months, which I really enjoyed. We got on really well, had some great moments together, he has been really helpful, someone that we really like and appreciate so much."

Perhaps Tapsoba could be brought in to replace Luiz's presence in the squad and provide a more longer-term option to Arteta as the club look to rebuild.

